Layoffs Because Of Coronavirus Crisis Have Already Started

Layoffs because of the global coronavirus crisis have already begun in states across the U.S.

Drivers at the Port of Los Angeles, convention workers in Las Vegas, festival staff in Austin, Texas, and hospitality employees in Seattle are among those who have already lost their jobs amid a tanking U.S. economy and plummeting consumer demand.

Experts have warned that job losses in the U.S. — particularly in the leisure, hospitality, retail, and food and beverage industries — may become more widespread if the crisis continues to worsen.

“We will definitely see an effect on jobs from the coronavirus, and it could be pretty large in leisure and hospitality,” Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter, told The Washington Post.

Pollak said she’d already heard “many reports of employers canceling staff everywhere.” The only industry that hasn’t such reductions so far is health care, she noted.

Josue Alvarez, 26, and his father "show up early every day" at the Port of Los Angeles "hoping for work but in the past two weeks almost always get sent home with no pay." https://t.co/fURnwfbah1 — Amber Phillips (@byamberphillips) March 12, 2020

According to the Post, at least 145 drivers have been laid off from the Port of Los Angeles, the country’s busiest port, following a slew of ship cancellations ― particularly from China, where the virus originated.

Coronavirus-related financial troubles also prompted a stage-lighting company in Orlando, Florida, to lay off 100 of its 500 workers nationwide, the Post reported. Dozens of employees for the South by Southwest festival also lost their jobs after the event was canceled over coronavirus fears.

A Las Vegas woman told KLAS-TV this week that she and several coworkers were laid off from a local trade show company following the cancellations of many large events and conventions in the city.

In Seattle, HMSHost, a global restaurant-services provider, said it planned to lay off about 200 people. A corporate shuttle service provider in the city said it planned on letting 75 employees go.

While U.S. airlines have yet to announce any layoffs, some have already instituted cost-cutting measures. Delta said Tuesday that it had put a freeze on hiring and was slashing flight capacities. American Airlines said it was also cutting flights and would delay trainings for new pilots and flight attendants.

JUST IN: The Dow is in a bear market. The index dropped at least 20% from its recent peak as coronavirus continues to whiplash investors. https://t.co/Y8hzd6XDJb pic.twitter.com/GQCJUOa9ff — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2020

U.S. stocks took a nosedive on Wednesday following the World Health Organization’s decision to declare COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, a pandemic.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1,465 points, or 5.9%, bringing an abrupt end to the longest-ever bull market for U.S. stocks. The plunge pushed the Dow into bear market territory for the first time in 11 years. A bear market marks a 20% fall in stocks from their high.

Peter Tuchman, a veteran floor trader on the New York Stock Exchange, compared the grim atmosphere among traders on Wednesday to that in the days after Sept. 11.

“We’re groomed to deal with adrenaline, anxiety, bear markets and bull markets,” Tuchman told the Wall Street Journal. “We don’t get emotional about money. But when health and welfare is involved and people’s lives are involved, that sort of eats away at our spirits.”

“It’s kind of a 9/11 feeling, rather than a financial crisis feeling,” he added. “You really wonder, what’s tomorrow going to bring?”