Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Reports Record Number Of New Cases In 1 Day

Since Chinese officials locked down the city of Wuhan in January, there have been more than 13.3 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, across the planet.
More than 578,000 people have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Efforts to curb the outbreak have led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shuttered in hopes of slowing transmission. After months of precautions and lockdowns, governments have begun to reopen their economies.
U.S. Reports Record Single-Day Spike In New Cases — 7/15/2020, 9 a.m. ET
The United States reported 67,417 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, a record of new cases in a single day and more than triple the number of new cases seen just one month ago, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
Cases have been rapidly increasing in the country, particularly in Texas, California and Florida, which accounted for nearly half of all new cases in the country, CNBC reported.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday attributed the increase in cases to an increase in testing.
“Think of this: If we didn’t do testing, instead of testing over 40 million people, if we did half the testing, we would have half the cases,” Trump said at a press conference, per CNBC. “If we did another, you cut that in half, we would have, yet again, half of that. But the headlines are always testing.”
— Andy Campbell
Merck CEO: Lawmakers Touting Vaccine By Year’s End Doing ‘Grave Disservice To The Public’ — 7/15/2020, 5:45 a.m. ET
Merck Chief Executive Ken Frazier said that lawmakers who were raising hopes for a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year were doing a “grave disservice to the public.”
In an interview with Harvard Business School last week, the big pharma executive pointed out that the company’s most recent Ebola vaccine took more than five years to produce.
“I think at the end of the day, we don’t want to rush the vaccine before we’ve done rigorous science. We’ve seen in the past, for example, with the swine flu, that that vaccine did more harm than good,” he said.
See more of his interview here.
— Nick Visser
Fauci Urges Young People To ‘Think About Societal Responsibility’ As COVID-19 Cases ‘Unequivocally’ Rise In U.S. — 7/14/20, 5:44 p.m. ET
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, has urged young Americans to “think about your societal responsibility” as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S.
“There is no doubt that there are more infections and we know that because the percentage of the cases that are tested that are positive are increasing,” he said during a virtual conference hosted by Georgetown University on Tuesday. “Therefore, unequivocally, you’re seeing truly more new cases.”
While Fauci said he did not at all blame young people for wanting to return to normal life and socializing, he appealed to them to “not only think about your individual personal responsibility” but the potential risks they could pose to others if they fell ill and spread the virus while asymptomatic.
“We’re all in this together,” he said. “Everybody has a role in getting this pandemic under control.”
Asked by a Georgetown student about depoliticizing conversations around the outbreak, Fauci urged her to not “get involved in any of the political nonsense.”
“It’s a waste of time and a distraction,” he said, stressing that the virus cares not what your party affiliation is.
“The best thing you could do is protect yourself and fortify your colleagues in their attempts to protect themselves from getting infected,” he said.
— Dominique Mosbergen
Florida Reports 132 New Deaths, Breaking State’s Single-Day Record — 7/14/2020, 11:35 a.m. ET
Florida reported 132 new coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday, setting a grim new record of single-day COVID-19 deaths in the state. The previous high of 120 was set on July 9, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.
The Florida Health Department added 9,194 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 291,629.
Florida has the third highest number of known infections of all 50 states, behind only New York and California, according to The New York Times.
Florida, one of the earliest states to reopen amid the pandemic, has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks. Roughly 4 million people who are 65 or older —a population that is particularly vulnerable to the virus — live in Florida.
― Hayley Miller
Louisiana AG Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Pence Visit — 7/14/20, 11:25 a.m. ET
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to greet Vice President Mike Pence when he arrives for his visit Tuesday.
“Out of an overabundance of caution with the Vice President coming to our state, I was tested for Cornavirus,” Landry wrote in an email obtained by local newspaper The Advocate. “Though experiencing no symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19.”
Landry said he was taking unspecified medications.
Pence is scheduled to speak with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and his health care team, as well as with higher education leaders, to discuss reopening schools and fall sports.
Last week, the conservative attorney general urged Louisiana schools to reopen in the fall without a mask mandate, arguing that it “creates a situation that may cross the line on liberty.” Edwards has ordered everyone in the state to wear masks in public and closed bars over the weekend in response to rising case numbers.
— Sara Boboltz