Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Reports Record Number Of New Cases In 1 Day

U.S. Reports Record Single-Day Spike In New Cases — 7/15/2020, 9 a.m. ET﻿

The United States reported 67,417 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, a record of new cases in a single day and more than triple the number of new cases seen just one month ago, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Cases have been rapidly increasing in the country, particularly in Texas, California and Florida, which accounted for nearly half of all new cases in the country, CNBC reported.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attributed the increase in cases to an increase in testing.

“Think of this: If we didn’t do testing, instead of testing over 40 million people, if we did half the testing, we would have half the cases,” Trump said at a press conference, per CNBC. “If we did another, you cut that in half, we would have, yet again, half of that. But the headlines are always testing.”

— Andy Campbell