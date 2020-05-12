ENTERTAINMENT

Quarantined Dogs On A Company Zoom Call Are Coronavirus Lockdown Gold

Mabel and Olive -- and their owner, the sportscaster Andrew Cotter -- are the gift that keeps on giving during the pandemic.

Mabel and Olive are fast becoming the breakout canine stars of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spoof videos of the two locked down Labradors “competing” in dog sports ― complemented by the hilarious commentary of their owner, the British sportscaster Andrew Cotter― have garnered more than 33 million views online.

Cotter put a new spin on the pups for the latest video that he shared on Twitter Monday, imagining them participating in a company video call.

It’s comedy gold.

Check out the clip here:

Cotter’s earlier videos have featured play-by-plays of the dogs eating their chow, taking part in a toy-holding contest and playing fetch.

