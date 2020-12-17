All The Members Of Congress Who Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Put your mask back on, Joe Wilson.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A day earlier, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) said he tested positive.

Their announcements came less than two weeks after Republican Reps. Barry Loudermilk (Ga.), Robert Aderholt (Ala.), Ted Budd (N.C.), Austin Scott (Ga.) and Ken Calvert (Calif.) said they all tested positive.

Dozens of members of Congress have been infected with COVID-19 since March, and those numbers have steadily increased in the past two months. As of Thursday, eight senators and 36 House members have tested positive or been diagnosed with the virus. All of the senators are Republicans; among the House members, 26 are Republicans and 10 are Democrats.

Here’s a running list of all the lawmakers who have tested positive (or been diagnosed with a presumed infection) this year and when they announced it. This list will be updated if and when more cases are reported.

1) Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) ― March 18.

2) Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) ― March 18.

3) Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) ― March 19

4) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) ― March 22

5) Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) ― March 27

6) Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.) ― March 30

7) Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.) ― April 9

8) Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) ― June 15

9) Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) ― July 14

10) Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) ― July 29

11) Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) ― Aug. 1

12) Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) ― Aug. 5

13) Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) ― Aug. 20

14) Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) ― Aug. 22

16) Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) ― Sept. 20

17) Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) ― Oct. 2

18) Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) ― Oct. 2

19) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) ― Oct. 3

20) Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) ― Oct. 6

21) Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) ― Oct. 9

22) Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.) ― Oct. 14

23) Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) ― Oct. 30

24) Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) ― Nov. 12

25) Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) ― Nov. 16

26) Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) ― Nov. 16

27) Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) ― Nov. 17

28) Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) ― Nov. 17

29) Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) ― Nov. 18

30) Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) ― Nov. 18

31) Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) ― Nov. 20

32) Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) ― Nov. 21

33) Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) ― Nov. 22

34) Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) ― Nov. 22

35) Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) ― Nov. 23

36) Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) ― Nov. 24

37) Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.) ― Nov. 25

38) Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.) ― Nov. 30

39) Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) ― Nov. 30

40) Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) ― Dec. 1

41) Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) ― Dec. 4

42) Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) ― Dec. 15

43) Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) ― Dec. 16

44) Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) ― Dec. 17

