Some of the biggest names in music ― from Madonna, Mariah Carey and Miley Cyrus to Green Day and Pearl Jam ― are canceling concerts in the U.S. and abroad in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Rock band Kiss, meanwhile, has nixed all upcoming meet-and-greets with fans as the number of global cases on Tuesday morning passed 114,000 ― including more than 700 people in the U.S., which has resulted in 26 deaths nationwide.
Pearl Jam on Monday announced the postponement of the first leg of its upcoming North American tour in a series of tweets in which it also took aim at President Donald Trump’s administration over its haphazard handling of the crisis. The group’s gigs in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Hamilton, New York, Baltimore, Nashville, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles and Oakland have all been suspended.
Madonna was forced to cancel the final two stops of her “Madame X” tour in Paris, France, after authorities banned events involving more than 1,000 people.
“Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled,” read a note posted on the pop star’s official website Monday.
Miley Cyrus announced she wouldn’t headline a bushfire relief concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Mar. 13. “I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” Cyrus tweeted.
Mariah Carey has postponed Tuesday’s show in Honolulu, Hawaii:
Avril Lavigne has scrapped the Asian leg of her “Head Above Water” tour:
Ciara has pulled out of the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO in Texas on Mar. 19.
“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” she said in a statement. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”
K-pop super group BTS has nixed its April tour shows in Seoul, South Korea, while Queen has postponed its May dates in Paris and Green Day has pushed back its upcoming gigs in Asia:
The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, has also been canceled.
The three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival ― featuring David Guetta and The Chainsmokers ― in Miami, Florida, has been postponed.
And the National Symphony Orchestra, meanwhile, has axed its tour to Japan.