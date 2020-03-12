Coronavirus, Nero Meme And Sex Addict: Views From HuffPost Readers

“He is technically correct. Many people are going to work today and tomorrow with Corona. They are showing no symptoms. They may never show symptoms or only very minor ones. They will ‘recover’ from an illness they may never know they have. They are unaware they have it. This is turning out to be one of the most insidious ways it is spread. It is difficult to get people to exercise caution if they think they have no reason to do so.”

— Michael Carlin

“What needs to be determined is gestation period, where its main threats are in the body, how long it can survive in an airborne environment. The head-in-the-sand approach is not the best way to go about it. The angle I would expect is economy-based for such a message – have money continue to flow through the economy to ensure there will be enough taxes raised.”

— Nobledarkmoon

“The President of the United States is downplaying the seriousness of a pandemic and for the most part, Congressional Republicans are silent. Trump is risking the health and possibly the lives of every American over the age of 50 or with a pre-existing condition.”

— Donna Breckenridge