Coronavirus Live Updates: Passengers On Coronavirus-Stricken Ships Disembark

United Nations Chief Urges World Leaders To Combat ‘Horrifying Global Surge In Domestic Violence’ — 4/6/20, 10:28 a.m.

As countries around the world try to slow the spread of COVID-19 with lockdowns, quarantines and stay-at-home orders, forcing most people into prolonged home confinement, those with abusive partners and family members face a greater danger of domestic abuse.

In a video message Sunday night, the United Nations secretary-general warned that “we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence” and urged world leaders to include protective measures in their pandemic plans.

“Violence is not confined to the battlefield. For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest: in their own homes,” António Guterres said. “I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19.”

As HuffPost U.S.’s Melissa Jeltsen has reported, lockdowns and other restrictions create prime conditions for domestic violence because victims are stuck at home with their abusers and are cut off from family, friends, co-workers and support services.

— Marina Fang

Walmart Guard Allegedly Dragged By Driver Angry About COVID-19 Policies — 4/6/20, 9:20 a.m. ET

A Walmart security guard in Canada is fighting for his life after being struck and dragged by a driver who was allegedly enraged by social distancing policies aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19, local police said.

Police in Sherbrooke, Quebec, said the 25-year-old suspect tried to enter the Walmart with his partner, only to be told just one person per vehicle was allowed inside at once. He allegedly got angry, and at some point ran into the guard with his vehicle, “even dragging him on the hood” for a distance, said police.

The 35-year-old guard is in critical condition with a serious head injury.

— Andree Lau with additional reporting from Canadian Press

U.S. Withholding N95 Masks, Turning Away Canadians On Cruises Sparks Outrage On Social Media — 4/6/20, 8:53 a.m. ET

In light of the news that President Donald Trump pressured manufacturer 3M to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada, Canadians are reminding the U.S. what kind of country Canada has always been when its neighbor needed help.

“Dear America,” reads one of the messages flooding Twitter. “On 9/11 we were there for you. In Afghanistan, we were there for you. We’re here for you now. We’ll be here for you in the future. Even if you don’t send us the masks.”

— Sima Shakeri

Trump: Passengers On Coronavirus-Stricken Ships Allowed To Disembark — 4/6/20, 8:51 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump on Monday said that passengers on two cruise ships infected with the new coronavirus have been allowed to disembark once they receive medical treatment onboard.

Trump, who shared the news on Twitter, said the decision was made for “humanitarian reasons” and that the passengers will be “under strict supervision.”