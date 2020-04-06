Coronavirus Live Updates: Passengers On Coronavirus-Stricken Ships Disembark

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.
There are more than 1 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 54,000 people have died from it. Efforts to curb the outbreak have led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shutter in hopes of slowing transmission.
HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.
United Nations Chief Urges World Leaders To Combat ‘Horrifying Global Surge In Domestic Violence’ — 4/6/20, 10:28 a.m.
As countries around the world try to slow the spread of COVID-19 with lockdowns, quarantines and stay-at-home orders, forcing most people into prolonged home confinement, those with abusive partners and family members face a greater danger of domestic abuse.
In a video message Sunday night, the United Nations secretary-general warned that “we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence” and urged world leaders to include protective measures in their pandemic plans.
“Violence is not confined to the battlefield. For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest: in their own homes,” António Guterres said. “I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19.”
As HuffPost U.S.’s Melissa Jeltsen has reported, lockdowns and other restrictions create prime conditions for domestic violence because victims are stuck at home with their abusers and are cut off from family, friends, co-workers and support services.
— Marina Fang
Walmart Guard Allegedly Dragged By Driver Angry About COVID-19 Policies — 4/6/20, 9:20 a.m. ET
A Walmart security guard in Canada is fighting for his life after being struck and dragged by a driver who was allegedly enraged by social distancing policies aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19, local police said.
Police in Sherbrooke, Quebec, said the 25-year-old suspect tried to enter the Walmart with his partner, only to be told just one person per vehicle was allowed inside at once. He allegedly got angry, and at some point ran into the guard with his vehicle, “even dragging him on the hood” for a distance, said police.
The 35-year-old guard is in critical condition with a serious head injury.
— Andree Lau with additional reporting from Canadian Press
U.S. Withholding N95 Masks, Turning Away Canadians On Cruises Sparks Outrage On Social Media — 4/6/20, 8:53 a.m. ET
In light of the news that President Donald Trump pressured manufacturer 3M to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada, Canadians are reminding the U.S. what kind of country Canada has always been when its neighbor needed help.
“Dear America,” reads one of the messages flooding Twitter. “On 9/11 we were there for you. In Afghanistan, we were there for you. We’re here for you now. We’ll be here for you in the future. Even if you don’t send us the masks.”
— Sima Shakeri
Trump: Passengers On Coronavirus-Stricken Ships Allowed To Disembark — 4/6/20, 8:51 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump on Monday said that passengers on two cruise ships infected with the new coronavirus have been allowed to disembark once they receive medical treatment onboard.
Trump, who shared the news on Twitter, said the decision was made for “humanitarian reasons” and that the passengers will be “under strict supervision.”
“People were dying & no other countries would allow them to dock!” he tweeted.
The president did not specify which cruise ships had received the approval, though two Holland America ships, the Zaandam and Rotterdam, were given permission last week to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after an initial refusal from the state governor. It was reported over the weekend that the passengers were allowed to leave the ship.
― Nina Golgowski
The pace of Spain’s coronavirus deaths slowed again on Monday as 637 patients died overnight, taking the total to 13,055. Though Spain has the second-highest death toll in the world after Italy, the number of deaths each day has been falling since Thursday’s peak of 950, according to health ministry figures.
HuffPost Spain reports (in Spanish) that admissions to ICU are also stabilizing, with the increase of patients just 1% higher than the previous day.
The Spanish government announced today plans to widen testing to include people without symptoms as a first step towards slowly easing the lockdown in the nation. Spain has been in lockdown since March 14 and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the weekend that would remain in place until April 26.
— James Martin
The U.S. National Institutes of Health is expanding its study of remdesivir as patients rush to join the trials. The experimental drug has shown promise against some other types of coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS, when tested on animals early on in the course of the illness. The drug’s maker, Gilead Sciences, is also expanding its trials of the drug, AP reports.
“There’s so much anxiety about the disease that the patients are quite interested” and no one offered the chance has refused, said Dr. Arun Sanyal, the study leader at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
— Liza Hearon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in hospital after he was admitted for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist.
A Number 10 spokeswoman said he will stay for “as long as needed” in the London hospital where he was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor – rather than as an emergency.
Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and had been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.
The news came Sunday, just an hour after the Queen delivered a message of hope to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “we will overcome it” although we “may have more still to endure.”
— Francesca Syrett
A Malayan tiger at New York City’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, zoo officials said.
The 4-year-old female named Nadia is among seven big cats that have developed a dry cough at the park. The other animals showing symptoms are Nadia’s sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions. All are expected to recover, the park said.
“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” the park said in a statement.
—Nina Golgowski
