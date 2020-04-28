Coronavirus Pandemic Hits Grim Milestone: 3 Million Cases Worldwide

At least 3 million people have now been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Nearly 1 million of those cases have been reported in the United States, the global epicenter of the virus. Spain and Italy have both reported about 200,000 cases each, and Turkey, the United Kingdom, Germany and France have each reported at least 100,000 cases.
To date, more than 210,000 people have died of complications from the virus.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Everything you need to know about coronavirus and grief
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter