Coronavirus Pandemic Fears And Facts: Views From HuffPost Readers

“Even if it was a gotcha question, and I don’t believe it was, why in the heck would Trump speak as he did?”
— Sherry Bural
“That wasn’t even a hard question. It opened the door and invited Trump to be presidential and say something reassuring to the country. And what did he do? Just the opposite.”
— Jane Mileson
“I may be wrong, but what I am hearing is that this is NOT the United States of America. It is each state on its own. Sad, sad, state of affairs.”
— Janet Richter
“He is the President – not their shipping clerk and errand boy. Governors who are incapable of taking any independent action need to be voted out for incompetence. States have vast resources as well. They are just trying to pass the buck.”
— Fred Ross
“If Trump has to say he has always taken this virus seriously … he hasn’t.”
— David Clark
“Just because Trump cannot remember what he said and did three weeks ago doesn’t mean that others cannot. This has been Trump’s go to from way back.”
— Raymond A. Levesque
“I normally would agree that the Democratic leaders cling too tightly to the idea of being moderate and not pressing too hard. However, in a national emergency, you should support the president.”
— John Baron
“Excuse me, but I think the Democrats are trying to stay out of the fray and not make this into a political battle while we have an enemy that isn’t playing politics.”
— Kathy Shields
“Trump has never taken responsibility for anything in his lifetime. This is what is to be expected from Trump.”
— Barrett
“To know that the President of the United States is incapable of empathy and cares only about himself and his wealth is truly terrifying.”
— Melissa Reynolds