Read The Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

The virus has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace.

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page.)

State Department Urges Americans To “Reconsider” All International Travel — 3/11/20, 11:54 p.m.

U.S. citizens have been urged by the State Department to “reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19,” according to an agency health advisory released Wednesday night.

“Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions,” the advisory said. “Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.”

The State Department’s recommendation came hours after President Trump announced a 30-day ban of most travel between the U.S. and Europe. That prohibition, however, does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, nor to travel to the United Kingdom.

— Dominique Mosbergen

All The News Breaks — 3/11/20, 10:26 p.m.

A slew of news related to coronavirus broke within the last hour.

President Donald Trump announced all travel from Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom, would be banned for 30 days. He also announced some planned financial measures to help combat the virus’s negative effects on the economy but failed to address a lack of available testing across the U.S.

As Trump was delivering his remarks, the NBA announced it would suspend the season after a player tested positive for coronavirus. That confirmation came after a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed with fans already in the arena awaiting tip-off.

Actor Tom Hanks also released a statement tonight confirming he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had both tested positive for coronavirus. The married couple are currently in Australia, where they were tested after feeling a “bit tired” and “like we had colds.”

— Paige Lavender