Parenting

35 Tweets About Parenting In The Age Of Coronavirus

As COVID-19 fears weigh on parents, many are turning to Twitter for a reprieve.

As the coronavirus outbreak nears pandemic level, families in the United States are dealing with school closures, empty grocery store shelves and a general sense of fear.

So, as they do in other times of stress, chaos and uncertainty, many parents have turned to Twitter as an outlet for their anxiety. We’ve rounded up 35 tweets with light observations, jokes and other musings about parenting in the age of COVID-19.

Keep scrolling if you need a reprieve from the grim news cycle and a reminder that you’re not alone.

TwitterParenting Coronavirus