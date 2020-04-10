Mousetrap PSA Nails Importance Of Social Distancing In The Snappiest Way

It’s one snappy way to highlight the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday released a simple, yet stunningly effective, PSA featuring dozens of ping pong balls and mousetraps that amassed more than 5.8 million views in its first 20 hours on Twitter.

Check out the clip here:

Andy Nick, from the Dayton, Ohio, creative agency Real Art that produced the video, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

But he revealed in a series of tweets how the first shot took 8 hours to set up:

A lot of people have been asking how we did the @OHdeptofhealth video (aka - the Mouse Trap project). Here's an iPhone clip of our first "shot", which took 8 hours to set up. pic.twitter.com/3xxjiiz2N5 — Andy Nick (@nickAD) April 9, 2020

He also disclosed the measures his team took to ensure the throw at the end of the video was filmed in a single take:

Here's some behind the scenes... I knew it was impossible to make the perfect throw in a single take. With only 1 hr left in the shoot (no room to start a chain reaction & reset), we used gel superglue to "freeze" the traps. And then... I threw the perfect throw in 1 take. :) — Andy Nick (@nickAD) April 9, 2020