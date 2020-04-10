Mousetrap PSA Nails Importance Of Social Distancing In The Snappiest Way

It’s one snappy way to highlight the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday released a simple, yet stunningly effective, PSA featuring dozens of ping pong balls and mousetraps that amassed more than 5.8 million views in its first 20 hours on Twitter.
Check out the clip here:
Andy Nick, from the Dayton, Ohio, creative agency Real Art that produced the video, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.
But he revealed in a series of tweets how the first shot took 8 hours to set up:
He also disclosed the measures his team took to ensure the throw at the end of the video was filmed in a single take:
