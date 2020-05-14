32 Too-Real Tweets About Quarantine Fitness

Social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives, including the way we work out.
Some people have really leaned into the at-home fitness life ― filling their spare hours with virtual classes and socially distanced walks. Others have documented their pandemic workout fails, while still others are laughing at the idea of even attempting an exercise routine right now.
There’s no wrong way to move when you’re navigating a pandemic. And whichever category you fall into, there’s probably someone on Twitter sharing a funny take on it to make you laugh.
We’ve rounded up 32 relatable tweets about quarantine fitness. Enjoy!
