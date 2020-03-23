Nearly 1 In 3 Americans Told To Stay Home To Mitigate Coronavirus Crisis

Nearly one in three Americans have been ordered to stay at home in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus wreaking havoc around the globe.

Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware announced statewide stay-at-home orders on Sunday, mandating all residents to shelter at their place of residence and to practice social distancing ― keeping at least 6 feet away from others ― when venturing outside to do essential activities like grocery shopping.

California, New York, Connecticut and Illinois already have similar restrictions in place. Several major cities including New Orleans and Philadelphia have also ordered residents to stay at home.

More than 100 million Americans are now impacted by the restrictions.

The U.S. has recorded more 34,000 coronaviruses cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, CNN reported. More than 400 people have died.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stressed the importance for people in his state to abide by the stay-at-home order.

“We are at war,” he tweeted on Sunday.