CORONAVIRUS

Street Artists Take On Coronavirus Pandemic With Powerful, Poignant And Witty Pieces

Here is our ongoing collection of murals, posters and stencils supporting health care workers and calling out world leaders, including Donald Trump.

Street artists worldwide are responding to the coronavirus pandemic with originality, flair and wit.

Over the last few weeks, a plethora of powerful, poignant and witty pieces supporting health care workers, reminding people to stay home and poking fun at toilet paper shortages have appeared on walls around the world, from Los Angeles to London and beyond.

Some murals have appeared to criticize the ways in which President Donald Trump and other right-wing world leaders, such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, have responded to the public health crisis.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Prince Harry and The Simpsons cartoon family have appeared in others.

Check out some of the most notable pieces below.

Seen some coronavirus-themed street art? Or can you help us further identify the artists or locations of the pieces we have in the list? Email your images and information to lee.moran@huffpost.com or direct message via Instagram.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Banksys Street Art
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Entertainment Covid 19 Coronavirus: Hope And Solidarity
CONVERSATIONS