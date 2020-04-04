“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” hails the “Heroes of the Pandumbic” in a critical new montage that features footage of prominent conservatives ― including President Donald Trump ― who for weeks played down the threat of the coronavirus.
Trump, Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Geraldo Rivera, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and others who pushed dismissive and sometimes conspiratorial talking points about the pandemic all appear in the 3-minute video.
The supercut ends with footage of the recent U-turn performed by Trump and his staunch ally, Hannity, who now claim they’d always acknowledged the severity of the outbreak.
Check out the montage here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Why it might take weeks for people and businesses to get government relief
- How to feel less lonely during social distancing if you live alone
- I just got out of a COVID-19 ICU. Here’s how I made it through.
- How to make a no-sew coronavirus face mask
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter