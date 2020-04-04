“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” hails the “Heroes of the Pandumbic” in a critical new montage that features footage of prominent conservatives ― including President Donald Trump ― who for weeks played down the threat of the coronavirus.

Trump, Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Geraldo Rivera, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and others who pushed dismissive and sometimes conspiratorial talking points about the pandemic all appear in the 3-minute video.

The supercut ends with footage of the recent U-turn performed by Trump and his staunch ally, Hannity, who now claim they’d always acknowledged the severity of the outbreak.

Check out the montage here: