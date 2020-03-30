Surgeon's Rousing Rendition Of 'Imagine' Featured At Coronavirus Benefit

As part of a celebrity-packed lineup for the “Living Room Concert For America” coronavirus benefit concert, two doctors’ stirring rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” was broadcast to millions of Americans on Sunday night.

Dr. Elvis Francois, a resident at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, went viral last week when he shared a video of his version of the song, accompanied by his colleague Dr. William Robinson on piano.

Francois, an orthopedic surgeon, called for unity in his video caption, highlighting the message behind the song as the coronavirus pandemic tests the health care system and reorders life for much of the world.

“Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc.....Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one,” Francois wrote.

The doctors’ video was featured as part of a tribute to medical workers during the concert. It aired after a nurse’s emotional plea that people adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Viewers, moved by the rendition, commented on Twitter.

This doctor out here putting these professional artists to shame. Sing your song, sir!! #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/ruCRRsCAn2 — Liz Ebert (@liz_ebert) March 30, 2020

I was good until now. Now I've got tears. Doctors singing "Imagine". I can't. #iHeartConcertOnFOX pic.twitter.com/rSlndMttl9 — Sean on Z104 (@OnAirWithSean) March 30, 2020

The Sunday night concert, aired by iHeartRadio and Fox and hosted by Elton John, featured scores of celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys and Camila Cabello.

Viewers were asked to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two charities helping victims and first responders.