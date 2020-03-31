State Trooper Stops Doctor For Speeding And Shows Why 'We Are Going To Be OK'

Dr. Sarosh Janjua fully expected to receive a ticket when Minnesota state trooper Brian Schwartz pulled her over for speeding on Interstate 35.
Instead, Schwartz let the cardiologist off with a stern warning ― and gave her five coveted N95 face masks from his own supply.
“They are worth their weight in gold and for him to just selflessly hand something like that over when he’d stopped me for a speeding violation, I can’t tell you what it did for someone who is very scared,” Janjua told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday night as she recalled the car stop earlier this month.
Janjua hails from Boston and splits her time between Buffalo, New York, and her assignment at Essentia Health in Duluth, Minnesota, reported The Star Tribune.
She documented the state trooper’s March 21 act of kindness in a Facebook post on Friday:
When he saw my Massachusetts driver’s license, he asked me what I was doing all the way out in Minnesota, so I told him I travel here every month for my work as a locums cardiologist. He went back to his patrol car to look up my license, and when he returned, quite firmly told me it was very irresponsible of me to be speeding, especially since I would not only take up resources if I got into an accident, but would also not be in a position to help patients. Feeling thoroughly chastised, I waited for him to write me a ticket. Instead, he told me he was going to let me off with a warning. As I sputtered to apologize and say thank you, he reached in to hand me what I assumed was my license back. It wasn’t until my hand had closed around what he was giving me that its unexpected bulkiness drew my eyes to it. Five N95 masks, from the supply the state had given him for his protection.
Janjua said she was overcome at the gesture.
“I burst into tears,” she said. “And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away.”
“This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” Janjua wrote. “The veil of civilization may be thin, but not all that lies behind it is savage. We are going to be ok.”
The Minnesota State Patrol paid tribute to Janjua on its official Facebook page.
“Troopers are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time,” it wrote.
Check out Janjua’s full Facebook post here:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- When will life return to normal? Europe has some answers.
- Digestive issues might be an early sign of coronavirus
- How to file for unemployment if you’ve been laid off
- Avoiding going to the store? Here’s how to order groceries online.
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- How often do we really need to wash our faces?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.