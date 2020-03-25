“I’ve learned, let’s just see what happens,” the president told reporters at the White House when asked about the Trump Organization. “Because we have to save some of these great companies.”

Prior to assuming office, Trump announced he was leaving “total control” of his business to his children ― Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. ― who would manage what he called a “blind trust.” The Trump Organization lists 11 hotel properties on its website.

The Senate bill also includes some oversight over the $450 billion fund aimed at propping up struggling industries. Under the terms of the deal reached on Wednesday, an independent inspector general and a congressional oversight board will be in charge of scrutinizing the lending provided to big businesses ― similar to what was done for the 2008 Wall Street bailout a decade ago.