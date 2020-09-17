U.S. NEWS

Coronavirus Danger Continues To Drive Joblessness In The U.S.

Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week.
Paul Wiseman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even in the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession. The Labor Department also said Thursday that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, up from 1.7 million a year ago.

