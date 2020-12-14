Coronavirus Live Updates: Critical Care Nurse Reveals What The COVID-19 Vaccine Feels Like

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the United States on Monday, as cases continue to surge across the country.
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse from New York, was among the first Americans to receive the vaccine. “It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” she said after getting the shot.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in the U.S. on Friday. The United Kingdom began administering the vaccine last week.
To date, more than 16.2 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.61 million people worldwide have died.
The virus continues to disrupt daily life around the globe, with more than 72.3 million people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 since Chinese officials imposed the first coronavirus lockdown in the city of Wuhan in January.
