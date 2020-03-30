Coronavirus Live Updates: New York's Death Toll Surpasses 1,000

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

Arizona Schools To Remain Closed For Rest Of Academic Year — 3/30/20, 11:35 a.m. ET

Arizona schools have been ordered to remain closed through the end of the academic year, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and the state’s superintendent of public instruction, Kathy Hoffman, announced Monday.

“Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions,” Ducey and Hoffman said in a joint statement. “While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students.”

Several other states, including Virginia and New Mexico, have already closed schools for the remainder of the school year. Kansas became the first state to do so on March 17.

― Hayley Miller

Hungary’s Strongman Prime Minister To Rule By Decree — 3/30/20, 11:30 a.m. ET

Opposition parties have described a bill that would give Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán the right to rule by decree during the coronavirus pandemic as the beginning of a “dictatorship.” The legislation extending a state of emergency, which has no expiration date, has triggered criticism from opposition parties, human rights groups and the Council of Europe, Europe’s main human rights forum.

The powers give Orbán the right to close Parliament, change or suspend existing laws and block elections, while those who publish “fake news” face up to five years in jail, HuffPost Italy reported. Orbán has gradually increased his power during his decade in office, bringing him into conflict with the European Union and human rights organizations. Hungary declared a state of emergency on March 11 in response to the spread of coronavirus, which has so far infected 447 people in Hungary and led to 15 deaths.

— James Martin

Maryland Governor Issues Stay-At-Home Order ― 3/30/20 11:25 a.m. ET

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order, joining dozens of other governors who have issued similar executive orders in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it’s for an essential job or an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes,” Hogan said during a press conference. “In two weeks’ time, the D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas could look like the New York and tri-state area.”