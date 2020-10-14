Coronavirus Live Updates: Another Attendee Of Trump's Rose Garden SCOTUS Event Tests Positive

Read the latest updates below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

Labor Secretary’s Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19 — 10/14/2020, 8:50 a.m. ET

Trish Scalia, the wife of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. Labor Department announced Tuesday night.

Doctors confirmed her positive result on Tuesday afternoon, the agency said in a statement, adding that she was “experiencing mild symptoms but doing well.“

The labor secretary had tested negative and was experiencing no symptoms.

In late September, Eugene and Trish Scalia attended the Rose Garden ceremony that appears to be the source of a COVID-19 outbreak among more than 30 White House insiders. Photos from the event show the labor secretary seated in the second row near Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who tested positive as well.

Other photos show the labor secretary, who is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, mingling inside the White House without a face mask. His mother, Maureen, was also in attendance.

— Dave Jamieson

White House Says Trump Is Negative For COVID-19 ― 10/12/2020, 5:53 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, his physician said Monday.

The news comes more than a week after the president revealed he was ill with the coronavirus and was hospitalized for three nights.

His results were determined by the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card, a type of rapid test, his doctor said. His medical team is now confident that “the president is not infectious to others.”

― Lydia O’Connor

W.H. Chief Of Staff Refuses To Wear Mask While Addressing Reporters ― 10/12/20, 2 p.m. ET

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to keep his mask on to address reporters, despite a recent coronavirus outbreak that infected at least 10 people in the White House, including President Donald Trump.

In a video the incident, Meadows can be seen stopping to talk to members of the press as he walks down a hallway in the U.S. Capitol.

“I tell ya what. Let me do this. Let me pull this away,” Meadows, donning a black mask, tells the reporters while grabbing a microphone stand and walking backward for a few feet.

“And then, that way, I can take this off to talk,” he says as he removes his mask, prompting at least one reporter to let out a groan.