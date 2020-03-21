The Uplifting Stories Emerging From The Coronavirus Pandemic That We Need Right Now

Out of the darkness of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have emerged some lighter, much-needed moments.
Videos of quarantined citizens worldwide paying tribute to medical workers, singing and playing music from balconies, getting married, hosting concerts for self-isolating neighbors and playing games across deserted streets have ― among many, many other incidents ― captured hearts worldwide.
Countless celebrities have also provided their own moments of levity.
Check out some of the uplifting stories below. We’ll update as new ones arrive.
Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets
A Siena, città alla quale sono molto legato, si sta in casa ma si canta insieme come se si fosse per la strada. Mi sono commosso pic.twitter.com/IDPqNEj3h3— David Allegranti (@davidallegranti) March 12, 2020
Little Free Library Becomes Little Free Pantry
Seen in my Chicago neighborhood.— Ashley Hamer (@smashleyhamer) March 18, 2020
Sign says "To help our neighbors affected by the COVID-19 crisis, this Little Free Library is converted to a Little Free Pantry. Take what you need and if you can, please donate what you can spare!" pic.twitter.com/HtrUHNv9BG
Quarantined Spaniards Thank Medical Workers Each Night
all of spain burst into a round of applause at 10 pm for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers #AplausoSanitario— dani (@sqecter) March 14, 2020
this is in pamplona <3 pic.twitter.com/Ss85iKhavP
Penguins Go On A Field Trip
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020
Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD
Quarantined Man Runs Marathon On His Balcony
Idris Elba Raps About Coronavirus Quarantine After Testing Positive
Therapy Dog Switches Up His Nursing Home Visits
Tonka is a big therapy dog who lives just outside Austin, TX.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 19, 2020
Normally, Tonka visits seniors living in a nursing home to give them comfort and joy. But with the coronavirus, visits to nursing homes have been banned.
So now he visits the seniors outside their windows pic.twitter.com/zXJKw1mtTE
A Sweet Moment For Zelda Williams During Isolation Time
Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems: pic.twitter.com/SyV700aD84— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020
-
Patton Oswalt Gets Inspired By Italy
Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020
Gal Gadot And Her Famous Pals Do Their Own Version Of 'Imagine'
Judi Dench Keeps Up Spirits
Message from Ma... pic.twitter.com/3ExqvA5tvY— Finty williams (@finty_williams) March 18, 2020
Judi Dench And Gyles Brandreth Issue An Important Reminder
A Public Service Poem - from Judi Dench & Gyles Brandreth pic.twitter.com/jocgJtjvVd— Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) March 15, 2020
-
Irish Priest Pens Stirring Poem About The Lockdown
HIIT Sessions Continue In Spain (At A Distance)
No gym no problem. In Spain we do balcony group HIIT sessions pic.twitter.com/uMuE4AUJfl— Josh Feldberg 🐦 (@JoshFeldberg) March 15, 2020
-
As Does Bingo
Jajaja siempre diré que nadie supera a los españoles en imaginación. Jugando al bingo a distancia. Que máquinas. pic.twitter.com/u9xoU5TQxs— Alfredo Perdiguero M. 🇪🇸 (@PerdigueroSIPEp) March 14, 2020
-
And Games Of 'I Spy'
Creíais que lo habíais visto todo?— A.C. (@AleRbb) March 15, 2020
En mi barrio jugamos al Veo Veo!! pic.twitter.com/yeNJ7ygAyd
And Flamenco Dancing
A reader sent us this video of balcony flamenco dancing in Coroba. How are you beating the boredom of #SpainLockDown? #CoronavirusESP pic.twitter.com/ZlzKQholJV— The Local Spain (@TheLocalSpain) March 16, 2020
-
And Club Nights
cuidado con esto! pic.twitter.com/FVCfJZHD3J— RAUL BARRIO (@RbarrioRaul) March 15, 2020
Children Perform A Concert For A Self-Isolating Neighbor
My elderly neighbor is self-isolating. So the neighbor kids are playing her a cello concert from her patio. pic.twitter.com/g6Nr2HNVho— Jackie Borchardt (@JMBorchardt) March 16, 2020
-
Pianist Serenades Retirement Community In Lockdown
My father, a professional pianist who just celebrated his 84th birthday, is supposed to be at a music conference in Quebec, but instead is playing in front of his retirement community in Boulder for the residents who are under lockdown pic.twitter.com/riVqSUvgkw— Rob Spillman (@robspillman) March 20, 2020
-
Man Does The Next Big Thing After Iceland Proposal Plans Are Thwarted
Congratulations to these two - they got engaged at our Tonbridge store this week 💍— Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) March 20, 2020
He had planned to propose in Iceland but as their holiday was cancelled, he chose the next best thing 😉
Enjoy your honeymoon to Iceland on us 🇮🇸#NewsWeNeed pic.twitter.com/gALIAS7L0G
Céline Dion's Heart Will Go On At This Performance
-
#QuarantineCats Becomes A Thing
#QuarantineCats Ripley and Cassie understand the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/W7Bb0WeauG— Jean Connell (@JeanConnell9) March 16, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Secret ‘Hamilton’ Song
Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020
Alas.
But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.
Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT
Gloria Gaynor Repurposes ‘I Will Survive’
-
#StayHomeChallenge Becomes A Twitter Trend
From Spain with love— Snoubal (@QRancio) March 16, 2020
Yes, we can!!!#stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/u9MADTtsH1
-
A message from me and my dad, @Melbrooks. #coronavirus #DontBeASpreader pic.twitter.com/Hqhc4fFXbe— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) March 16, 2020
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger Issues Advice, With His Mini Pony And Donkey
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020
-
-
JoJo Remixes ‘Leave (Get Out)’
Wanted to hate this but it’s kind of fire pic.twitter.com/BWtFllkqhH— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) March 19, 2020