Forget Anti-Vaxxers. 'Hesitant Vaxxers' Is The Group To Focus On.

And when you can’t see it for yourself, the only thing you have to go on is education. Schaffner also cited a lack of understanding from trustworthy sources as a reason for vaccine hesitation. “The purpose and benefits of vaccinations are often not taught properly or extensively in our public education systems,” he said. “Family doctors have had to bear the burden of educating parents on the importance of vaccines.”

And when the subject isn’t taught extensively in school and doctors aren’t seen regularly, people may be educated by “the rabbit holes of the internet,” as Hanage put it. Social media and the web, he said, are brimming with “self-reinforcing information and echo chambers within echo chambers.”

Nordlund said even well-meaning websites can feature inaccuracies: “Many people get misinformation from websites that seem credible on the surface, but in reality, are not.”

Indeed, many people turn to Google and other search engines to procure information, but such systems only generate lists of websites that mention a specific topic without separating out the credible ones.

How we can overcome vaccine hesitancy

We know that vaccines are safe and effective at stopping disease. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, those currently being administered to the population have been shown to reduce severe cases and to be extremely effective at preventing hospitalization and death. These outcomes are encouraging. We also need at least 75% of the country to take the vaccine in order to control the pandemic.

However, some people may not understand this, or knowing this information may not be enough for some people on its own. If you’re talking to someone who’s hesitant, “try to listen and ask open-ended questions about what’s going on,” Nordlund recommended. “There may be an underlying concern or reason that is driving the behavior.”

Misinformation, limited education or negative medical experiences in an individual’s past are all reasons someone might be weary of vaccinations.