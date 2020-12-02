CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Vaccines: Here's Everything You Need To Know

A guide to the COVID-19 vaccinations, including the latest on Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, safety, side effects and more.

There haven’t been very many positives during this long, grueling pandemic. One of the bright spots is the fact that experts have quickly created vaccines to fight the coronavirus ― a remarkable scientific feat.

While this is good news overall, there are still a lot of unknowns around the vaccines. This includes understanding the distribution process, the efficacy of the shots, the side effects, the logistics of how the vaccinations will work, how they’ll affect our daily lives and so, so much more.

Enter this handy guide, which is a comprehensive list of HuffPost’s ongoing coverage around the coronavirus vaccines. These stories tackle the latest news, answer common questions or concerns, and provide expert advice on the immunizations.

Take a look at the resources below:

5 New Things We Learned About COVID-19 In November 2020
Here's the latest on the coronavirus vaccine, face masks, where you're most likely to catch the virus and more.
Catherine Pearson
Why Experts Say Teachers Should Be Prioritized For The COVID-19 Vaccine
If we want any real chance at getting kids back into their typical routines, educators and school staff should be first in line, they argue.
Catherine Pearson
What Needs To Happen Before The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Considered Over
Here are the steps that will bring the coronavirus pandemic under control and how long it might take to get back to "normal."
Stephanie Barnes
What Medical Experts Think About Pfizer's New COVID-19 Vaccine
Infectious disease pros share what makes them hopeful, what has them concerned and other takeaways from the coronavirus vaccine news.
Julia Ries
We'll Be Wearing Face Masks Far Into 2021, Even With A COVID-19 Vaccine
Here's why we need to start embracing face coverings for the long haul, according to experts.
Julia Ries
Moderna To Ask U.S., European Regulators To Allow Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna said it got the final needed results over the weekend that suggest its vaccine is more than 94% effective.
Liza Hearon
Pfizer To Ask FDA For Emergency Use Of Coronavirus Vaccine
The company will ask U.S. regulators on Friday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, which could deliver some doses as early as next month.
Liza Hearon
AstraZeneca, Oxford University Say Their COVID-19 Vaccine Has Average 70% Efficacy
One dosing regimen was shown to have 90% efficacy and another showed 62% efficacy.
Léonie Chao-Fong
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Nearly 95% Effective, Early Data Shows
A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective.
Hayley Miller
Pfizer Says Early Data Signals COVID-19 Vaccine Is Effective
But authorities have stressed it’s unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and limited initial supplies will be rationed.
Liza Hearon
We're All Waiting For A COVID-19 Vaccine. For Kids, The Wait May Be Much Longer.
Experts can say "with confidence" that parents should expect a delay.
Catherine Pearson
Experts Predict What The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Like In 2021
Here's what we may see with the coronavirus next year, from wearing face masks to a vaccine.
Jillian Wilson
5 New Things We Learned About COVID-19 In October 2020
What is a "close contact," really? How long do antibodies last? Here's the latest.
Catherine Pearson
Science Will Save Us From COVID-19, But First We Have To Save Ourselves
Without political leadership, it's up to everyday Americans to do what it takes to get the pandemic under control
Jonathan Cohn
Dolly Parton ‘Saved The World’ By Funding Coronavirus Vaccine, Twitter Users Say
The country star donated $1 million to Vanderbilt, which helped develop Moderna's potential COVID-19 game changer.
Ron Dicker
What Public Health Experts Think About Expediting A Coronavirus Vaccine
The FDA must approve any COVID-19 vaccine before it’s widely distributed, but political pressure could cloud the decision.
Arthur Allen
Why It Takes So Long To Make A Coronavirus Vaccine
This is what goes into creating a COVID-19 shot that can give us immunity against the virus. (Hint: It's a lot.)
Jenna Birch
Should You Volunteer For A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial? Here's What You Need To Know.
This is what it's like to help test a coronavirus vaccine, including how much it pays, the side effects and what to consider before signing up.
Julia Ries

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information on this hub page is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

VaccineWellnessvaccinationCoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccine