Life In The Era Of The Coronavirus: Views From HuffPost Readers

“Your assumption that the virus expansion is much smaller here in America is not based on reality. We know that as a country, we have been extremely behind the curve on testing. So we actually have no idea what the spread is. In addition, banning travel to non-citizens is about the dumbest idea I’ve heard. Americans do not hold some special kind of immunity from viruses, so not restricting them also is fruitless in combating spread.”

— Jimmie LaBrue

“The disconnect is beyond believable…. No testing available, so how will anyone prove their financial losses? Is there some magical ministry for claims one applies to? This response is criminally negligent.”

— TC White