Life In The Era Of The Coronavirus: Views From HuffPost Readers

“Trump declares a national emergency a month after the national emergency. Too slow.”
— Sammy Boddie
“So he declared a state of emergency like everyone was saying he should. So why yet another negative story about how he handles a virus? People want him to take the blame for everything.”
— Joe Baumann
“Your assumption that the virus expansion is much smaller here in America is not based on reality. We know that as a country, we have been extremely behind the curve on testing. So we actually have no idea what the spread is. In addition, banning travel to non-citizens is about the dumbest idea I’ve heard. Americans do not hold some special kind of immunity from viruses, so not restricting them also is fruitless in combating spread.”
— Jimmie LaBrue
“The disconnect is beyond believable…. No testing available, so how will anyone prove their financial losses? Is there some magical ministry for claims one applies to? This response is criminally negligent.”
— TC White
“How did he blow it? LOL. Everyone saw it first hand. No need to explain. He ignored it. He thought the U.S. was above being susceptible to the pandemic and untouchable just for being the U.S.”
— Goose Esco
“The problem is [that] sealing borders would have been fine if done as part of a comprehensive strategy. The most important thing to do is to test, test, test.”
— Sam Sunwoo
“Lost in all this is the real world effects of plunging oil prices and coronavirus shutdowns. Expect unemployment rates to go up in the coming months, especially in energy sectors.”
— Marc Nicolo
“Until interest rate cuts can halt the spread of disease, interest rate cuts are not going to have much impact on the current markets or economics.”
— Thomas Peters
“I’ve hunkered down about as much as I can. Because of my age and health, I am supposedly a prime candidate for testing positive, so I only go out about once a week only for necessities, and never with other people. If everyone else does the same, there is a good chance the spread will be less than expected. Stay healthy.”
— Dennis Busch
“This isn’t a political issue anymore. It is an international human crisis. We need to put differences aside and cooperate diligently to stop this viral attack in its tracks.”
— Sam