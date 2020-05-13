Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, workers have faced a series of impossible choices.

Without paid sick leave, do you stay home and skip a paycheck, or do you go to work sick? If you’ve been classified as an essential worker but your workplace lacks basic protective equipment, what do you do? If you can’t afford child care, do you stay at home to watch your kids ― or do you clock in to work so you can afford to feed them?

We’ll discuss those topics and more in a live online Q&A, “Workers’ Rights During COVID-19: How The Workplace Could Change Forever.” Register here to take part in our virtual event on Wednesday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

Join HuffPost business and labor reporters Emily Peck and Dave Jamieson in conversation with Enterprise Director Richard Kim as they discuss why so many American workers are vulnerable to workplace changes stemming from this global pandemic. Joining them from London, “This New World” Editor Laura Paddison will offer a global perspective on how other nations have met this challenge.