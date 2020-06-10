N.J. Prison Guard Suspended For Mocking George Floyd's Death At Racism Protest

A New Jersey corrections officer was suspended Tuesday after he and other white men were filmed mocking George Floyd’s death at a Black Lives Matter protest in South Jersey’s Franklin Township, The New York Times reported. A FedEx driver was fired.

As peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators passed, the white counterprotesters ― with the backdrop of an “All Lives Matter” sign and a Trump campaign banner ― reenacted Floyd’s killing by police, with one kneeling on the neck of another who lay face-down.

“This is what happens when you don’t comply with the cops,” yelled the man on top, who went on to blame Floyd for his own death, according to video.

At least two participants were later identified.

“We have been made aware that one of our officers from Bayside State Prison participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd,” the state Department of Corrections said in a statement said, per NBC Philadelphia.

The department, which did not identify the officer, suspended him and banned him from corrections facilities pending an investigation.

The FedEx driver was identified on social media as the man kneeling during the counterprotest. The company issued a statement Tuesday evening saying it does “not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video. The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. We stand with those who support justice and equality.”

The shocking skit played out on Monday, the day before Floyd’s funeral in Houston. Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis has triggered a national outcry against racial injustice and police brutality.

“The display yesterday showed me that racism is real, racism is alive, it’s right next door to you,” Black Lives Matter protest organizer Daryan Fennal told NBC.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement: “We won’t let the actions of a few distract from our progress toward dismantling systemic racism.”