Shop The Trend: Corset And Bustier Tops You Can Actually Breathe In

The TikTok corset top, cotton bustiers and other Victorian-inspired tanks that blur the shirt/bra line.

Staff Writer

From left to right: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=corsettopsyoucanbreathein-griffinwynne-121721-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbustier-tube-top%3Fcolor%3D001%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26countryCode%3DUS%26utm_medium%3Dpaid_search%26utm_source%3DGoogle%26utm_campaign%3DUS%2520-%2520Shopping%2520-%2520Women%2527s%2520-%2520SC%2520PLAs%2520-%2520Tops%26utm_content%3DAll%2520Products%26utm_term%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26creative%3D526756768796%26device%3Dc%26matchtype%3D%26network%3Dg%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6rd81ts%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAh_GNBhAHEiwAjOh3ZNNVoh_oixDmROPFJcWxkFc26UZqmeKtKSpxskkfvlQdrdv6LiJsshoC62cQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DPLUS%26quantity%3D1%26reviewPage%3D2" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Strapless corset top from Anthropologie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bbab7ee4b083b359414fde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=corsettopsyoucanbreathein-griffinwynne-121721-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbustier-tube-top%3Fcolor%3D001%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26countryCode%3DUS%26utm_medium%3Dpaid_search%26utm_source%3DGoogle%26utm_campaign%3DUS%2520-%2520Shopping%2520-%2520Women%2527s%2520-%2520SC%2520PLAs%2520-%2520Tops%26utm_content%3DAll%2520Products%26utm_term%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26creative%3D526756768796%26device%3Dc%26matchtype%3D%26network%3Dg%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6rd81ts%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAh_GNBhAHEiwAjOh3ZNNVoh_oixDmROPFJcWxkFc26UZqmeKtKSpxskkfvlQdrdv6LiJsshoC62cQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DPLUS%26quantity%3D1%26reviewPage%3D2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Strapless corset top from Anthropologie</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=corsettopsyoucanbreathein-griffinwynne-121721-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fuo-bell-corset-tank-top%3FinventoryCountry%3DUS%26color%3D072%26size%3DXS%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6q4l3b6%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAh_GNBhAHEiwAjOh3ZGENK37pDu2ekRcoW_fpt6z-sE536_gWG1PYHk1oezMqngIMueUP6xoCbVwQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cotton corset top from Urban Outfitters" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bbab7ee4b083b359414fde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=corsettopsyoucanbreathein-griffinwynne-121721-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fuo-bell-corset-tank-top%3FinventoryCountry%3DUS%26color%3D072%26size%3DXS%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6q4l3b6%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAh_GNBhAHEiwAjOh3ZGENK37pDu2ekRcoW_fpt6z-sE536_gWG1PYHk1oezMqngIMueUP6xoCbVwQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cotton corset top from Urban Outfitters</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Ffaux-leather-bustier%2F1030353.html&xcust=XXXXhttps://go.skimresources.com?id=38395X987171&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Ffaux-leather-bustier%2F1030353.html&xcust=corsettopsyoucanbreathein-griffinwynne-121721" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pleather bustier from Eloquii." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bbab7ee4b083b359414fde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Ffaux-leather-bustier%2F1030353.html&xcust=XXXXhttps://go.skimresources.com?id=38395X987171&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Ffaux-leather-bustier%2F1030353.html&xcust=corsettopsyoucanbreathein-griffinwynne-121721" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">pleather bustier from Eloquii.</a>
From left to right: Strapless corset top from Anthropologie, cotton corset top from Urban Outfitters and pleather bustier from Eloquii.

In high school, my pretentious English teacher made us all write papers about how the corset was a literary symbol for women’s oppression in the 1800s. Little did she know that in 2021, the TikTok teens would come full circle on both modern feminism and stylized undergarments. Whether you’ve seen them on your ForYou page, “The New York Times” or literally in person, corset tops are having a major moment this winter. But we’re here to help you find one you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

For a seemingly niche garment, the corset top is surprisingly versatile. You can dress it with a blazer and wide-leg trousers, style it with jeans and heels for a cute and casual look or even wear it over other tops for a Y2K layered look that’s still modern and polished.

After wearing tie-dye sweatsuits for two years straight, you may be a little hesitant about your corset-shopping process. And rightfully so! Much like bra shopping, finding the perfect corset top is daunting. You need something sexy but secure, that fits and breathes without giving you weird gaps or gaping holes.

Like any TikTok trendy clothing item, there’s an onslaught of options for corset and bustier-style tops across a million different websites. But you don’t just want any corset top, you want the corset top. And you don’t want to waste your time, money and sanity with shipping, returns and getting your arms caught in a bra meant to be worn as a shirt that could only fit an American Girl doll.

TikToker <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@_queenmojo_?lang=en" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Queen MoJo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bbab7ee4b083b359414fde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tiktok.com/@_queenmojo_?lang=en" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="8">Queen MoJo</a> at the world premiere of new movie <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13659918/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;Boxing Day&#x22;" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bbab7ee4b083b359414fde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13659918/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="9">"Boxing Day"</a> at The Curzon Mayfair on Nov. 30, 2021 in London, England.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
TikToker Queen MoJo at the world premiere of new movie "Boxing Day" at The Curzon Mayfair on Nov. 30, 2021 in London, England.

So, I did it. I did a deep dive on corset tops to bring you a very curated list of the best options out there. I did my best to range in price, material, style and size, and made sure every item listed has tons of positive reviews (often with photos of people wearing the tops!). I’ll tell you, finding just this handful of quality corset tops was a challenge, and I sifted through a least a hundred sexy-looking shirts that just didn’t make the cut.

As a mid-plus size non-binary person with a large chest and low tolerance for uncomfortable clothes, I offered commentary where it seemed relevant. Though of course, no one knows your style and body better than you do, so feel free to take my words with a grain of Himalayan pink salt.

To keep you on-trend but also comfortable, I’ve rounded up the best corset and bustier-style shirts that you can actually live/eat/breathe in.

1
Urban Outfitters
Finally, a comfortable cotton-based corset top
This top has the illusion of "boning," or the restrictive part of a traditional corset, but all with cotton seams so it's super stretchy and comfortable. For an elevated look on a cotton tank, this top gives you some tailoring and structure without poking into you.

Promising review: "It’s incredible. It has stretch but still gives the visual effect of a corset. It’s thick and tight and gives your boobs a lift. I wasn’t expecting it to be like this but I’m in love. Super comfortable but so sexy." — ilovekanye

This top comes in four colors in U.S. women's XS to XL.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $35.
2
Anthropologie
A structured statement top that's great for holiday parties
I saw this top on writer/plus size fashionista Katie Sturino's Instagram and was actually shocked when I saw it was from Anthropologie. It has the ruching, zipper back and sweetheart neckline of a classic "corset" top, but the structured bowtie front makes it more of an official "this is a blouse" blouse and less of an "I'm wearing a bra as a shirt, but for fashion." Wear it with a long skirt or pants, with a cardigan or over a long-sleeve shirt. Some reviews say the zipper is difficult, so you may want to have a friend with you to zip you up when trying it on.

Promising review: "Love this top! Bonus is that it stays on even if you are not well endowed lol! Can wear it casually With a pair of jeans or dress it up with black pants or black skirt. Very versatile!" — Arcada

This comes in five colors in U.S. women's sizes XS-3XL, with petite options from XS-XL.

Get it from Anthropologie for $130.
3
Amazon
*The* TikTok corset top
This criss-cross, the thing-in-the-middle silhouette is all over TikTok, and you may know it will work for you or you may be stress spiraling thinking about all the potential mishaps. To do your research before taking the plunge, this Amazon listing has over 2,000 positive reviews and a ton of photos of wearers of different sizes rocking the top in different ways.

Promising review: "This sure is definitely a looker. I debated on which size I should get I am 225 pounds I have a thick waist and smaller size boobs 38C. So I ordered one in black size medium and one white size small. And this white one is a size small I could not believe how much it stretched and was able to keep the girls up looking nice and keep my nipples covered. The only thing I wish was that it was a tad bit longer because I am very insecure about my stomach that’s why I’m wearing high waisted jeans with it but other than that get a size smaller if you have waist to boob different ratios even though it was a little tight around the waist it was still comfortable enough! Going to be buying more in different patterns and colors." —Sime

This comes in 43 colors from U.S. women's XS-XL.

Get it from Amazon starting at $13.90.
4
Urban Outfitters
A strapless, pleather, metal hook corset for a ren fair vibe
This pleather corset is a modern take on an old-timey corset with boning and metal hooks. Look like a Victorian-era fashionista (or someone selling flower crowns at the Renaissance fair). With hooks in the front and a low-cut back that ties, this piece can really be pulled to fit your body. As a big-chested person, this may not be the most comfortable top, but smaller-chested friends will likely love it.

Promising review: "I was a little concerned about my boobs falling out but this corset actually did a good job keeping them in place. it's a really cute top. can't really bend over in it as it doesn't really allow for that type of flexibility. but it's def cute and a staple this fall/winter." — keiLeee

This comes in two colors from U.S. women's S-XL.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $64.
5
Abercrombie & Fitch
A corset-inspired sweater you can wear to church
For a "corset"-inspired look you can wear to work or family dinner, this ribbed, knit sweater is it. It has a scoop neck and extra detailing around the waist to give a bustier-type look, while still being a pretty modest sweater. It's light enough to wear as a top, but still will keep you warm.

Promising review: "This sweater fit perfectly. The scoop neck is flattering. It's soft, the darts or corset part makes this, not your average sweater. I do not look great in crop tops. This one does not look like a crop on me. I am 5'2" 140lbs, curvy, still looks great and covers everything just fine. Perfect for the season!" — Jennifer

This sweater comes in six colors in U.S. women's XXS-XL.

Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $47.20.
6
Target
Long-sleeve bustier top that isn't too "I'm going to milk the cows"
If you prefer a low-key puff sleeve, this is the top for you. It has the front flat panels and structured chest area in the "corset" style with a ruched stretchy back and minorly puffy sleeves. Pair it with a pleather skirt for a night out or with jeans and sneakers for walking your dog.

Promising review: "Gorg!!! The perfect top. It’s girly and vintage-looking. The girls look amazing in this too lol." — Khank6

This comes in four colors/patterns in U.S. women's sizes XS-4X.

Get it from Target for $20.
7
Urban Outfitters
A corset that makes the dreaded button gap a look
As a large-chested person, I cannot tell you the hours of my life I have spent enraged by shirts that do the button-gap-over-your-chest thing. This shirt seems to have been made to reclaim the button gape, and to make it actually cool and stylish? And I'm here for her. It looks cool on its own, under a sweater or layered over other shirts. Normally, "look at how the models are wearing it" sounds trite, but seriously, the stylist on this shoot was onto something.

Promising review: "I like how you can fasten it multiple ways for more or less coverage. also super cute over t-shirts and for layering." — peacepipez

This top comes in five colors in U.S. women's XS-XXXL.


Get it at Urban Outfitters for $29.99.
8
Windsor
For a cold shoulder moment
For a "corset"-looking front and comfy cotton back, (and sexy drapey shoulders that make you look like you're in "Gone With The Wind" but in a hot way?), look no further. This comes with padded cups, so perhaps ideal for folks with a smaller chest who want a little lift.

Promising review: "Very accurate for sizing, love how comfortable it fits, wasn’t tight like a corset but gave the look and illusion! Super soft mesh material on the sleeves, a definite buy!" — Briana S.

This comes in three colors from U.S. women's XS-L.

Get it at Windsor for $34.90.
9
Amazon
A true basic corset top
For a basic corset top that you can throw in your next Amazon order and not stress too much about, this guy is it. It's 15-19 bucks depending on size and has over 1,600 positive reviews. It's stretchy and spandex-y, (many reviews say it's almost bathing suit-like) with metal closures in the front. There are positive reviews from people with small and large chests, with tons of pictures of the top stylized differently.

Promising review: "I first got the top in red and completely fell in love with it then I got the white one and will be soon getting the black one as well. I love the way it fits and it keeps the girls in place very flattering. I usually wear a medium and have D cups and I sized down into a small to have a tighter fit corset style." — Ethel Gomez

This top comes in eight colors from U.S. women's S-XL.

Get it from Amazon starting at $14.99.
10
Eloquii
"Plus" size pleather bustier for larger chests
I am happy to point you (and any fatphobic people in your life) to studies about how the average American woman is a size 16-18, meaning "plus" size is really just size. But to stay on track with the corsets, here is a super stylish pleather bustier top for larger chests. It's a cropped fit, so it's easy to style with pants and shirts and won't make you feel like you're wrapped in Saran wrap when you try to bend over.

Promising review: "Great Find. What a cute, sexy bustier to wear under shirts and jackets. The fit is perfect. Would love other colors. Would recommend and would purchase again." — JoAnne S.

This comes in U.S. women's sizes 14-28.

Get it at Eloquii for $69.95.
11
Urban Outfitters
A bra-leaning corset top
With metal eye hooks down the front and back and velvet emphasized underwire, this top is an "I'm wearing a bra as a top" vibe. Like a bra, it has adjustable straps and fitted cups to keep you supported. As a large-chested person, I usually assume tops like this won't work for me, but the reviews are all five stars, and they seem to run the gamut between A's and DD's. Still, if you're over a DD (like I am) I'd try on in person or continue looking for your perfect top.

Promising review: "I am a size 40 C and it fits great. There is a little bit of room so it’s great for wearing over a t-shirt if you are going for that look. Also very cute on its own." — areiniche

This comes in four colors from U.S. women's S-XL.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $34.99.
12
Girlfriend Collective
Best compression-corset
I get super itchy in clothes and am really finicky with synthetic fabrics and buttons, which makes "corset" styles hard to wear. But I have two of these Girlfriend Collective sports bra/shirts, and I love to wear them as a bustier style top. If you also hate extra stitching and fasteners but still want to rock the corset style, this may do the trick. It's stretchy and fuss-free, perfect for layering, and the high neck works for all chest sizes. Reviews say it runs small/tight (I can attest!!!) so you may want to order up.

Promising review: "Love my new bra top, it's long enough to wear as a regular crop top with jeans or something, but it's also compressive enough to go running/working out in. I'd say it runs true to size/slightly smaller, it's kind of tight but I'm sure it'll loosen up once you break it in. The color and the material are perfect though, exactly what I expect from GF!" — Jay L.

This top comes in six colors in U.S. women's
sizes XXS-6XL.

Get it at Girlfriend Collective for $42.
13
Anthropologie
No-fuss strapless corset top
If you're not trying to mess with hooks and ties and zippers — I got you. This top is a pull-on with a scrunchy back and little metal "V" for support and detail. It has two lines of boning to give it extra structure but is still a breathable and easy-to-move-in fabric.

Promising review: "This has been the most flattering top that had piping in it. It doesn’t fold over when I sit down and look weird. It stays exactly how it is! Great to layer on top of thinner long-sleeved shirts or with a cute cardigan!" — FriedNasa

This top comes in three colors in U.S. women's XXS-3XL.

Get it at Anthropologie for $78.
