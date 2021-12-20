Shop The Trend: Corset And Bustier Tops You Can Actually Breathe In

So, I did it. I did a deep dive on corset tops to bring you a very curated list of the best options out there. I did my best to range in price, material, style and size, and made sure every item listed has tons of positive reviews (often with photos of people wearing the tops!). I’ll tell you, finding just this handful of quality corset tops was a challenge, and I sifted through a least a hundred sexy-looking shirts that just didn’t make the cut.

As a mid-plus size non-binary person with a large chest and low tolerance for uncomfortable clothes, I offered commentary where it seemed relevant. Though of course, no one knows your style and body better than you do, so feel free to take my words with a grain of Himalayan pink salt.

To keep you on-trend but also comfortable, I’ve rounded up the best corset and bustier-style shirts that you can actually live/eat/breathe in.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.