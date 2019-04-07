Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Sunday said he’s raised over $5 million toward his 2020 presidential campaign since formally announcing his bid in February.

In an email to his supporters, Booker wrote that the donations had exceeded his fundraising goal for the year’s first quarter.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what this team has built together in the two short months since announcing our campaign for president on February 1st, and it’s all thanks to your support,” Booker wrote.

Booker said online donations have averaged $34 and that 82% of donors had never contributed to one of his campaigns before. He also reported having $6.1 million cash on hand, which could mean he transferred money from his Senate account, CNN reported.

The lawmaker trails behind some of the other 2020 contenders for the Democratic nomination who have released their first-quarter fundraising numbers. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leads the pack with $18 million reportedly raised, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) with $12 million and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke with $9.4 million.