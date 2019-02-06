Cory Booker Says He's Not Single Anymore: 'I Got A Boo'

Sen. Cory Booker’s 2020 presidential run isn’t the New Jersey Democrat’s only big announcement this month ― on Tuesday, he revealed he’s no longer single.

“I’m dating someone that’s really special,” he said on “The Breakfast Club,” a radio show on New York City’s Power 105.1 FM. “I got a boo.”

The revelation came up when host Charlamagne tha God pointed out that Booker could become one of the few presidents in history who has been single while in office.

“There’s two more years,” Booker replied. “Give me some time.” He added that his “girlfriend might listen to this.”

Asked whether his squeeze would make a good first lady, Booker replied confidently: “Yes, she would.”

Booker is rumored to be in a relationship with actress Rosario Dawson, although neither party has confirmed it.

Booker officially launched his campaign last Friday, the first day of Black History Month. He joins an increasingly crowded field of Democratic hopefuls, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Kamala Harris (Calif.), as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) and Obama administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.