Cory Booker Backs Starting Impeachment Inquiry For Trump

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Wednesday came out in favor of starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a stronger position than the 2020 presidential hopeful has taken thus far.

“Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately,” Booker tweeted Wednesday morning.

Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

On Wednesday, special counsel Robert Mueller gave his first public comments on the findings from his investigation into Russia’s interference, and the Trump campaign’s cooperation, in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Mueller said he didn’t have the legal authority to charge Trump with a crime ― but that doesn’t necessarily mean Trump is innocent.

“As set forth in the report, after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said.

Mueller also strongly hinted that it’s now Congress’ job to do something, saying the Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

Mueller had made similar comments in the report, most of which was released publicly, but Booker had been cautious about calling for impeachment proceedings, saying he wanted Congress to continue the investigations it’s pursuing.

With his remarks Wednesday, Booker joins other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, in calling for impeachment proceedings.

In an interview with HuffPost while campaigning in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, Booker had said reading the full Mueller report had him inching toward calling for impeachment.

“Everybody should be outraged. We can’t slip so far into tribalism that we lose our ability to say ‘this is wrong, if not illegal.’ And Mueller himself points to 10 things that speak to obstruction of justice. There are things in that Mueller report that are indications of criminal activity,” Booker said while riding in a campaign RV between two stops in southeast Iowa. “The Congress of the United States of America, by constitutional design, should continue this investigation. And that shouldn’t be complicated.”

He went on to suggest that the Trump administration’s obstruction of Congress’ investigation could be grounds for impeachment.

“Everything now is on the table, from legal challenges to impeachment proceedings,” Booker said. “We’re seeing a situation where the president isn’t allowing our work to get done. That’s very serious, that a president is trying to stop what Congress should do when you have a report in your hands like that. And when a president is going to do that, you should look at other options that you have, whether it’s elevating it to impeachment proceedings or using contingent court battles.”

