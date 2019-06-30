Cory Booker: Biden's Remarks On Race Causing Nationwide 'Frustration' And 'Pain'

Turning to Biden, Harris said “it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” adding that as a little girl, she herself was bused to school each day.

Though Biden has made no apologies and responded defensively at the debate, calling Harris’ statement a “mischaracterization of my position,” Booker insisted that the former vice president needs to speak candidly about his track record.

“We have one destiny in this nation, and right now the vice president, to me, is not doing a good job at bringing folks together,” Booker said. “In fact ... he’s causing a lot of frustration and even pain with his words.”