Cory Booker 'Really Ticked Off' About Paul Manafort's Sentence

In an interview that aired on “The Late Show” on Friday night, Sen. Cory Book (D-N.J.) told host Stephen Colbert that he was “really ticked off” by the 47-month prison sentence given to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III handed down the relatively light sentence of less than four years on Thursday, even though sentencing guidelines called for 19 to 24 years.

In August, Manafort was convicted on eight counts involving filing false income taxes, failing to report foreign bank accounts and committing bank fraud. The case, which grew out of the investigation being conducted by Robert Mueller, centered on Manafort’s overseas work for oligarchs backing pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine and his efforts to keep that money from the U.S. government.

Booker told Colbert: “One of my friends says we have a criminal justice system that treats you better if you’re rich and guilty than if you’re poor and innocent.”

The senator and former Newark mayor, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, said, “There are people from neighborhoods like mine in America who get convictions for doing things that two of the last three presidents admitted to doing. We are a nation right now that churns into our criminal justice system the most vulnerable people.”