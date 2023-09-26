Sen. Cory Booker Calls On Sen. Robert Menendez To Resign

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Tuesday that Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) should resign as he faces federal corruption charges.
“Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost,” Booker said in a statement. “Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
