Cory Booker: Rosario Dawson 'Didn't Give Me The Time Of Day' At First

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said he had to work up the courage to ask Rosario Dawson for her phone number.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) discussed an issue near and dear to his heart during a CNN town hall Wednesday: girlfriend Rosario Dawson.

The 2020 presidential candidate said there was no Hollywood ending when he first met the actress at a fundraiser for Ben Jealous’ Maryland gubernatorial campaign.

“She didn’t give me the time of day,” he told the crowd in Orangeburg, South Carolina, as seen in the clip below.

“So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences,” he said. “I’m a United States senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn’t make me nervous, but that made me nervous.”

Cory Booker talks about the first time he met his “incredible girlfriend,” actress Rosario Dawson: “She didn’t give me the time of day” #BookerTownHall https://t.co/Uyh4VIiPAN pic.twitter.com/lddUIqMmtO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 28, 2019

Then the script flipped.

“She gave me the phone number,” he said.

Event moderator Don Lemon brought up the subject of Booker’s relationship, asking the senator about the odds of a White House wedding.

“Is this CNN or TMZ?” Booker said.

Booker, who gushed about Dawson’s “nurturing spirit” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week, sang her praises again on Wednesday.

“She is an incredible girlfriend,” he said. “I’m very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time.”