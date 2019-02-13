Cory Booker 'Looking To Women First' For Potential VP Pick

Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-N.J.) said he’s “looking to women first” as potential running mates for his 2020 presidential campaign.

Booker, who two weeks ago joined what has already become a crowded Democratic field, talked about vice presidential running mates on MSNBC Tuesday night, though he avoided specifics.

“I believe there should be a woman president right now and we’ve worked very hard to get one, but we have such a great field of leaders,” Booker told Rachel Maddow. “I’m not going to box myself in, but should I become it, you know I’ll be looking to women first.”

Booker also expressed pride in the gender and racial diversity of the Democratic field of 2020 contenders, adding, “I think it’s something that we should have.”