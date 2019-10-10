GOP Sen. Gardner Won't Say If It's OK For Trump To Pressure World Leaders

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) got into a heated exchange with reporters on Thursday when he refused to answer whether it’s appropriate for a U.S. president to ask another world leader to investigate a political rival.

The tense exchange comes as President Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry for asking Ukraine and China to do just that regarding former Vice President Joe Biden, who is vying to challenge Trump in 2020.

“Yes or no?” reporters repeatedly ask Gardner, who is up for reelection next year, about his feelings on the subject.

“This is what we’re going to get into,” he said, disregarding the question. “The Senate Intelligence Committee is having an investigation, a bipartisan investigation. Unfortunately what we’ve seen is a very political process take over.”

Breaking: @SenCoryGardner refuses to answer question whether it is appropriate for the President to ask a foreign leader to investigate a rival. Quite the exchange in Denver #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/5Y0EYOcKjM — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 10, 2019

Gardner then launched into criticism of the media, saying it only reports on four states: Colorado, Arizona, Maine and North Carolina.

“Seems to be about politics and elections other than the serious process that it is,” he said, talking over reporters as they repeated their original question.

In response to the exchange, a spokesperson for the Colorado Democratic Party said Gardner was refusing to state the obvious.

“Instead of being an independent voice speaking out for what’s right, Gardner is regurgitating partisan talking points and putting his own political interests ahead of protecting our democracy,” said Alyssa Roberts, a communications advisor for the state party.

Gardner is one of the Senate Republicans that pro-impeachment group Need to Impeach is targeting with a new $3.1 million campaign that aims to turn Republican voters against GOP lawmakers.