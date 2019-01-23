Cosabella x ELOQUII

Sexy surprises come in all sizes, and it seems like lingerie brands are finally starting to catch on.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, coveted Italian lingerie brand Cosabella has partnered with popular plus-size retailer Eloquii to create a limited-edition line of curve-friendly lingerie and sleepwear.

The Cosabella x Eloquii Collection includes 16 stunning pieces in sizes XL to 5X, including bralettes, bustiers, panties, teddies, garter belts and more to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

The pieces are made entirely in Italy using Cosabella’s signature craftsmanship and fine-tuned with Eloquii’s plus-size fit expertise to create lingerie that’s tailored to flatter figures above a size 14.

If you’re in the market for some new sexy little things before V-Day, check out the Cosabella x Eloquii Collection before it sells out. Prices range from $40 to $150.

Below, check out a few of our favorite pieces from the collection that are perfect for Valentine’s Day. For more, check out our guide to plus-size lingerie that’ll make your Valentine swoon.