New Bill Cosby Docuseries Drops Powerful Trailer: 'A Lot Of People Knew'

Comedian Bill Cosby may have had his 2018 conviction for aggravated indecent assault overturned, but his legacy is still being debated in the court of public opinion.

And the discussion should get even more heated with the release of “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” a four-part documentary series premiering Jan. 30 on Showtime.

A trailer for the show dropped Thursday, and it shows series director W. Kamau Bell and others coming to terms with the fact that a beloved comedian was also drugging and assaulting women.

However, clips from the trailer suggest Cosby was hiding in plain sight, “dropping breadcrumbs” about who he was, as one woman puts it.

“This is just a sad day in the history of Black culture,” one woman says of the comedian’s troubled life.

Another adds, “We thought we knew Cosby. We never knew Cosby.”

