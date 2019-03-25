Artist Building Giant Cheese Wall Along U.S.-Mexico Border

As border walls go, this one’s pretty cheesy.

An artist who specializes in works made from cheese said he will start building a quarter-mile wall along the U.S.-Mexico border Monday afternoon.

Cosimo Cavallaro said his giant cheese wall will be built in Tecate, Mexico, 45 feet from the real border.

He’s starting with 200 blocks made from Cotija, a hard style of Mexican cheese, and figures he will need to 8,800 more blocks to complete his vision.

“A cheese wall is something I’ve wanted to do for 20 years,” Cavallaro told HuffPost. “When you come to a barrier or a boundary, you want to expand beyond it.”

But he didn’t get his “whey” until President Donald Trump started demanding a border wall.

“Trump’s demand gave me a context for this, the emotional impact,” Cavallaro said.

Cavallaro will start building his wall of curd at 4 p.m. Pacific time and stream it on Facebook. He will try to get as much of the wall as possible completed by Thursday.

He said he would like to keep the wall going but admitted there is the possibility it may fall apart or animals might eat parts of it.

But that, to him, is part of the artistic process.