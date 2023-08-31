LGBTQ-Owned Cosmetics Brand Drops Alice Cooper Over Transgender 'Fad' Remarks

LOADING ERROR LOADING

An LGBTQ-owned cosmetics brand has cut ties with Alice Cooper after the rock musician’s anti-trans remarks in a recent interview.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” Cooper told Stereogum.

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ’Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.”

Cooper went on to add that he finds it “confusing” for both children and teenagers, adding that “it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

“You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, “Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?,’” he remarked.

Vampyre Cosmetics, in a statement shared on Friday, wrote that Cooper “will no longer” be doing a makeup collaboration with the brand.

“We stand with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare,” wrote the brand.

The brand – which describes itself as “women, disabled” and LGBTQ-owned – announced a collaboration with Cooper earlier this month that looked to “exude Alice’s style” and celebrate “the distinctive look and style” of the rocker. The products are no longer available on Vampyre Cosmetics’ website.