This $10 Face Wash On Amazon Is A Dry Skin Saver

As someone with dry and sensitive skin, it’s been a struggle to find a face wash that feels like it’s actually cleaning my pores without being too drying.

And then I discovered the COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, a gentle foaming gel that cleanses skin without giving it that tight, overly dry feeling. COSRX is a cult-favorite K-Beauty brand, and this cleanser has more than 1,000 reviews and a 4-star rating among Amazon shoppers.

It’s a great cleanser for people with dry skin because the BHA and botanical ingredients both work to shrink pores and refine texture without stripping skin of its natural oils. The formula’s natural pH level of 5.0 — which is the ideal environment for skin — keeps your face hydrated and protected, while tea tree oil soothes any irritation.

I usually use this cleanser at night as the second step in my double cleansing routine. (It’s marketed as a morning cleanser, but I prefer a lighter cleanser in the morning since my skin is already deep cleaned before bed.) Squeeze a pea-sized amount onto the palm of your hand and lather to create a thick foam. Spread the foam across your face and massage into skin for a deep cleaning. Rinse with water and pat skin dry. Follow up with your moisturizer or next steps in your skin care routine.

I love the way this cleanser makes my skin look and feel, and the price point is hard to argue with, too ― it’s $10 for a 5-ounce tube. Get the COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser on Amazon.