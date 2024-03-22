Even before the Cosrx Snail 96 Essence reached TikTok-fame status, I’d long sworn by its ability to transform my parched and sensitive skin into a complexion that’s supple and glowing — presumably thanks to snail secretion filtrate, an ingredient that does in fact come from snails.

People in need of hydrated skin have caught on, causing the slimy-sounding product to sell out left and right. It’s even made special appearances on HuffPost’s own editor’s pick lists and several skin care stories. Now, you can try the serum for yourself (or stock up) for 48% off its normal price at Amazon during the retailer’s Big Spring Sale.