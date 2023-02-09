HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Even before the Cosrx Snail 96 Essence reached TikTok-fame status with 64.2 million views under its hashtag, I’d long sworn by its ability to transform my parched and sensitive skin into a complexion that’s supple and glowing — presumably thanks to snail secretion filtrate, an ingredient that does in fact come from snails.

People in need of hydrated skin have caught on, causing the slimy-sounding product to sell out left and right. It’s even made special appearances on HuffPost’s own Editor’s Pick lists and several skin care stories. Now, for an unknown time, you can try the serum for yourself (or stock up) for half off its normal price on Amazon.