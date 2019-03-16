Having kids can be incredibly expensive. According to the Department of Agriculture, raising a child from birth to age 17 now costs $233,610. And the expenses only go up over time; once they’re out of diapers, kids require an ungodly amount of food, endless school supplies and bribes for doing chores and getting good grades. And then there’s college.
Though it’s probably painful to think about all the money you’ve spent on your child, it can help to step back and just laugh about it. These tweets by parents hilariously sum up just how costly it can be to raise a kid.
This story is part of the series “How To Afford A Teenager,” supported by Relay. All content with the “supported by” label is editorially independent.
