What's Hot

Lady Gaga Swaps Hollywood Glam For Intimacy In Electrifying Oscars Performance

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

Mitch McConnell Released From Hospital After Suffering Concussion, Rib Fracture

Modest Fashion *Is* High Fashion — And People Are Finally Catching On

Lady Gaga Responds To Oscar Champagne-Carpet Mishap Like A Mother Monster Should

GOP Senator: McCarthy Was Wrong To Give Tucker Carlson Exclusive Access To Jan. 6 Video

News Report Of Michelle Yeoh's Oscar Victory Triggers Knee-Jerk Outrage

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Biden Gives 'Daily Show' Host Kal Penn Blunt Advice On Marrying His Fiancé, Josh

This Time, Marianne Williamson Wants To Be Taken Seriously

I Was Drinking A Liter Of Vodka A Day. Then A Single Word From My Son Caused Me To Seek Help.

Trump, Who Bragged About Gutting Dodd-Frank, Claims ‘Wokeness’ Caused SVB Collapse

Entertainment celebrity deathsSouth Africa

Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Appearing To Collapse During Festival Performance

The South African rapper, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was 28.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Costa Titch died following a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival.
Costa Titch died following a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival.
Gallo Images via Getty Images

South African rapper Costa Titch died over the weekend following a performance at a music festival in Johannesburg. He was 28.

The musician, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, performed at Ultra South Africa on Saturday. Video footage of his set circulated on social media appears that shows him fall on stage. He was helped to his feet, but moments later, collapsed again and fell off the stage.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch,’” his family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Sunday.

“We’re thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

No cause of death was disclosed.

Costa Titch at the memorial service of rapper Riky Rick in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2022.
Costa Titch at the memorial service of rapper Riky Rick in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2022.
Gallo Images via Getty Images

Ultra South Africa, Africa’s largest electronic musical festival, said in a statement that “We are devastated by the sudden loss” of Costa Titch.

“Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene ― a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator, and friend to the festival,” the statement said.

“Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends, and our entire community who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss.”

Tsobanoglou was a star of South Africa’s amapiano genre, a style of house music that emerged in South Africa over the last decade. The music is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music, characterized by percussive, log-drum driven basslines and soulful piano melodies.

His most popular song, “Big Flexa,” has been streamed more than 10 million times on Spotify.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community