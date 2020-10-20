HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Artjafara via Getty Images Take the farm indoors with these farmhouse finds for your home.

When it comes to home decor trends, what’s old is new (yet) again.

In 2019, farmhouse architecture and decor was the most searched home trend on Google. But a new year hasn’t made farmhouse go away — in fact, far from it. The trend has just gotten a modern makeover.

That’s all thanks to cottagecore, an aesthetic all about cultivating the rustic farm aesthetic for modern day.

For a real rustic look, farmhouse traditionally means turning to things like gingham, plaid, wicker and wood to decorate around the (farm)house. In fact, 2019′s version of farmhouse included elements such as reclaimed wood, metals with antique finishes and barn doors.

HuffPost Consider adding gingham, plaid, wicker and wood to get the cottagecore style.

So if you’re looking to go farmhouse, you’ll find that there’s lots of rustic and rural-looking home decor to add to your cart (or basket). From incense holders shaped like little critters to a wood-and-metal blanket ladder that doubles as a bookcase, we picked out farmhouse and cottagecore home decor you’ll love if you appreciate the look of the countryside.