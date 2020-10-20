In 2019, farmhouse architecture and decor was the most searched home trend on Google. But a new year hasn’t made farmhouse go away — in fact, far from it. The trend has just gotten a modern makeover.
That’s all thanks to cottagecore, an aesthetic all about cultivating the rustic farm aesthetic for modern day.
For a real rustic look, farmhouse traditionally means turning to things like gingham, plaid, wicker and wood to decorate around the (farm)house. In fact, 2019′s version of farmhouse included elements such as reclaimed wood, metals with antique finishes and barn doors.
So if you’re looking to go farmhouse, you’ll find that there’s lots of rustic and rural-looking home decor to add to your cart (or basket). From incense holders shaped like little critters to a wood-and-metal blanket ladder that doubles as a bookcase, we picked out farmhouse and cottagecore home decor you’ll love if you appreciate the look of the countryside.
Take a look:
1
Funny Bunny Hand Mirror
Catbird
This hand mirror will make your dresser or vanity look pretty as a picture. And it "doubles as an IRL Instagram filter." Find it for $20 at Catbird.
Put away plants and books on this tiered ladder organizer, which comes with four storage bins. You can always hide away your knickknacks in here, too. Find it for $188 at Wayfair.
8
3-Tier Rustic Kitchen Stand - Galvanized Metal Kitchen Tray with Farmhouse Style
Walmart
If you're in a small space, turn to this kitchen stand that can store utensils, spices and other essentials. With three tiers, you'll find you can save lots of room on your countertop. Find it for $27 at Walmart.
If you're not a plant parent but want to bring greenery into your space, you can't go wrong with this pillow. Find it for $24 on Etsy.
11
Metal And Wood 24 Bottle Aiden Wine Rack
World Market
Made of rustic metal and mango wood, this wine rack can carry 24 bottles of wine and hold up to 15 wine glasses. So now you can get back some space on your shelves. Find it for $160 at World Market.
12
Floral Embossed Clamp Jars, Set of 3
Walmart
Pasta, nuts and candies — these are just a few of the things that you can put into these jars. The jars feature bold colors and painted bouquets that'll brighten up your countertops. Find the set for $24 at Walmart.
Rustic Farmhouse Cooking Stand Tablet Holder Accessory
Wayfair
To bake an apple pie from scratch or to get that gravy just right, you can get this cooking stand that can hold a cookbook or a tablet so you don't have to touch the page or screen with flour on your hands. Find it for $43 at Wayfair.
24
Galvanized Metal Wall Planter
Amazon
This set of planters come with a two galvanized buckets, two hemp ropes and two black metal hooks. You'll just need to add the flowers — either fresh or faux. Find it for $21 at Amazon.
25
Decorative Round Rattan Basket
Target
With this basket, you can store away extra blankets, towels and toys to declutter around the house. The rattan makes this basket a bit bohemian, too. Find it starting at $40 at Target.
26
Chandelier Mug Tree
Walmart
Make your collection of mugs a little more organized with this chandelier-like mug tree. We recommend showing off your most beautiful mugs. Find it for $22 at Walmart.
27
Mikasa 3 Tier Standing Market Storage Metal Basket
Wayfair
Take the farmers market indoors with this three-tier metal basket that can hold all your fresh fruits and veggies. It has an antique black finish that will look better with a little wear. Find it for $60 at Wayfair.
