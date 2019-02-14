Where To Get Couches On Sale During Presidents Day Under $1,000

There are probably hundreds of Presidents Day sales flooding your newsfeed right now, whether it’s the best deal on a mattress or where to get a new washer and dryer set for a steal — loads of retailers are having some sort of sale worth browsing.
That said, not all sales are created equal — especially for couches. Sofas are a big-ticket home item, and sometimes those skimpy sales don’t even make a dent on upholstery. If you’re on a serious budget and need a sectional for a steal or a loveseat for less, we’re here to help.
Below, we’ve rounded up 10 sofas that are on sale for around $1,000 on President’s Day:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
This sectional with storage from Wayfair for $550
Wayfair
2
This leather sofa for $875 from Overstock
Overstock
3
This linen tufted sofa from Birch Lane for $840
Birch Lane
4
A velvet sofa from Joss & Main for $652
Joss & Main
5
This two-piece sectional for $710 from Hayneedle
Hayneedle
6
This compact couch for $189 from Walmart
Walmart
7
This curved velvet sofa from Lulu & Georgia for $900
Lulu & Georgia
8
Find this pink velvet tufted sofa for $938 from Target
Target
9
Get The Sofa from Burrow for $1,045
Burrow
10
This sustainable sofa for $1014 from Joybird
Joybird