Where To Get Couches On Sale During Presidents Day Under $1,000

Save big on sofas, sectionals and couches this year.

There are probably hundreds of Presidents Day sales flooding your newsfeed right now, whether it’s the best deal on a mattress or where to get a new washer and dryer set for a steal — loads of retailers are having some sort of sale worth browsing.

That said, not all sales are created equal — especially for couches. Sofas are a big-ticket home item, and sometimes those skimpy sales don’t even make a dent on upholstery. If you’re on a serious budget and need a sectional for a steal or a loveseat for less, we’re here to help.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 sofas that are on sale for around $1,000 on President’s Day:

This sectional with storage from Wayfair for $550
Wayfair
Get up to 75 percent off during the President’s Day blowout sale at Wayfair.
This leather sofa for $875 from Overstock
Overstock
Get up to 70 percent off and free shipping from Overstock.
This linen tufted sofa from Birch Lane for $840
Birch Lane
Get an extra 15 percent off plus free shipping with code GEORGE from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20 at Birch Lane.
A velvet sofa from Joss & Main for $652
Joss & Main
Save big during the President’ Day Preview sale before Feb. 14 and take an extra 20 percent off with code STARS from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20 from Joss & Main.
This two-piece sectional for $710 from Hayneedle
Hayneedle
Get up to 30 percent off select furniture from Hayneedle.
This compact couch for $189 from Walmart
Walmart
Get up to 50 percent off on furniture and appliances from Walmart.
This curved velvet sofa from Lulu & Georgia for $900
Lulu & Georgia
Get 15 percent off orders over $300 with code GOOD, get 20 percent off orders over $600 with code BETTER, Get 25 percent off orders over $900 with code BEST from Lulu & Georgia.
Find this pink velvet tufted sofa for $938 from Target
Target
Save 15 percent on furniture with code HOME from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16 at Target.
Get The Sofa from Burrow for $1,045
Burrow
Okay, we know. This one isn't under $1,000, but we've repeated praised the good news of Burrow couches. If you need a modular sofa to fit your small space, they're definitely worth checking out.Use code GEORGE for $150 off your Burrow order of $1,000.
This sustainable sofa for $1014 from Joybird
Joybird
Yeah, yeah. We know this isn't under $1,000, but for $14 extra bucks, who can pass up a deal on a custom sofa from Joybird?Get 30 percent off orders sitewide before Feb 18 on Joybird.
